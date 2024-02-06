Amazon increasingly wants to be its own deliveryman

NEW YORK -- Amazon isn't content just being the "everything store." Increasingly, it looks like it wants to be its own deliveryman, too.

Its announcement last week of a new air-cargo hub in Kentucky is Amazon's latest foray into building out its own shipping and logistics unit.

If successful, the move ultimately could mean lower costs for Amazon -- and possibly faster delivery and low prices for consumers. But it also could pit Amazon against package deliverers such as FedEx and UPS.

Amazon long has plowed its profits back into its business investments. To speed its delivery, it has invested in opening new distribution centers and leasing fleets of trucks.

In May, Amazon leased 40 Boeing jets from Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings and Air Transport Services Group Inc., a fleet it dubbed "Prime Air."

The moves comes as e-commerce continues to outpace retail sales. Amazon said Thursday the number of items it sold in the fourth quarter rose 24 percent compared with a year ago. Its revenue rose 22 percent to $43.74 billion, slightly missing analyst expectations.

Meanwhile, profits rose 36 percent to $749 million, or $1.54 per share, ahead of expectations.

Next step

Last week, Amazon took the next step, announcing plans to build a worldwide air cargo hub at a northern Kentucky airport about 13 miles southwest of Cincinnati.

The nearly $1.5 billion investment is expected to create 2,700 jobs.

It's an auspicious location, because UPS has a big air hub in Louisville and DHL has an international shipping hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.