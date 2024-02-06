Amazon goes on hiring spree as labor market tightens

SEATTLE -- Amazon has some job openings. Lots of them.

The company last week said it's looking to fill more than 50,000 positions across the U.S.

The announcement comes at a time when the labor market is growing tight, with back-to-school and holiday shopping around the corner.

Others will be competing for many of those potential hires.

Amazon.com Inc. will open the doors to job seekers Wednesday at 10 shipping sites. The majority of jobs will be full-time.

More than 10,000 part-time jobs also will be available at sorting centers, along with some supporting and managerial positions.