Amazon deal for Whole Foods could bring retail experiments

NEW YORK -- Online retail giant Amazon is making an expansion into physical stores with a $13.7 billion deal to buy Whole Foods, setting the stage for radical retail experiments that could revolutionize how people buy groceries and everything else.

Amazon could try to use automation and data analysis to draw more customers to stores while helping Whole Foods cut costs and perhaps prices.

Meanwhile, the more than 460 Whole Foods stores in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. could be turned into distribution hubs -- not just for delivering groceries but as pickup centers for online orders.

"The conventional grocery store should feel threatened and incapable of responding," Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said.

Moody's lead retail analyst Charlie O'Shea said the deal could be "transformative, not just for food retail, but for retail in general."

A Whole Foods Market purchase in a shopping cart awaits placement in a car trunk Friday outside a store in Jackson, Mississippi. Rogelio V. Solis ~ Associated Press

Wal-Mart, which has the largest share of the U.S. food market, has been pushing harder into e-commerce to build on strength in its stores and groceries. It announced Friday it's buying online men's clothing retailer Bonobos for $310 million, after a string of online acquisitions including ModCloth and Moosejaw.

But if Amazon can be the one-stop shop for everything -- groceries had been one of the key missing elements -- customers would have even less need to go to Wal-Mart or elsewhere.

Tough times for grocers

Amazon already offers grocery-delivery services in five markets, but analysts said expansion is tough because its current distribution centers are set up for dry goods, not perishables.

Just two years ago, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey told Bloomberg BusinessWeek that Amazon's foray into grocery delivery would be "Amazon's Waterloo."

But it was Whole Foods that fell behind as shoppers found alternatives to the organic and natural foods it helped popularize since its founding in 1978.

Whole Foods has seen its sales slump and recently announced a board shake-up and cost-cutting plan amid pressure from activist investor Jana Partners.

Groceries already are a competitive business, with low-cost rivals such as Aldi putting pressure on traditional supermarket chains and another discounter, Lidl, opening its first U.S. stores just last week.

Whole Foods itself had launched an offshoot chain named after its "365" private label brand in a nod to the popularity of no-frills chains.

The Amazon-Whole Foods combination, expected to close by the end of the year, could put even more pressure on those chains and other big grocery sellers.