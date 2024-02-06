All sections
BusinessNovember 21, 2022
Amanda Smith named new director of Southeast Missouri Red Cross
American Red Cross has named Amanda Smith as new executive director for its Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas (SEMO NEAR) chapter. Smith, a lawyer with a law degree from the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, is a native of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and lives with her family in Cape Girardeau...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Amanda Smith
Amanda Smith

American Red Cross has named Amanda Smith as new executive director for its Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas (SEMO NEAR) chapter.

Smith, a lawyer with a law degree from the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, is a native of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and lives with her family in Cape Girardeau.

