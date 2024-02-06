Amanda Smith named new director of Southeast Missouri Red Cross

American Red Cross has named Amanda Smith as new executive director for its Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas (SEMO NEAR) chapter.
Smith, a lawyer with a law degree from the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, is a native of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and lives with her family in Cape Girardeau.
