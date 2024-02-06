Already cautious businesses grow even more wary about hiring

NEW YORK -- Corri Smith is planning to hire a full-time project manager for her public relations firm and make her part-time assistant full time. But she has a wary eye on the economy.

"It's been a long time since we've had some trouble in the economy. It can't all be wonderful -- something will happen," said Smith, owner of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Black Wednesday.

Smith, who believes an economic downturn is likely in the next 12 to 18 months, said, "I will be extra cautious with hiring alongside also making plans to stockpile and save revenue." She's aware marketing is one of the first budget items to be slashed when corporate executives are anxious about profits.

Small-business owners, who have taken a conservative approach to hiring during the economic expansion, are becoming even more careful amid concerns the economy is weakening. They're well aware economists believe the country's gross domestic product slowed considerably in the second quarter -- forecasts give the GDP an annual rate of about 2%, down from 3.1% in the first quarter. Owners' concerns and caution are increased by the Trump administration's trade wars.

Some owners are cutting jobs, likely by not filling their open positions as well as by laying off workers. A report from payroll processor ADP released Wednesday showed its business customers with up to 49 employees cut 23,000 jobs in June on top of a 38,000 reduction in May; this is the first time ADP has reported job cuts since September 2017. So far this year, small businesses have added about 25,000 jobs on average each month, compared with an average 52,000 last year and 56,000 in 2017. Their hiring pace has lagged behind that of larger companies, which have fed the hiring boom in the country the past few years.

Although the Great Recession ended 10 years ago, small-business hiring never recovered to the levels before the downturn began in 2007. Owners who had laid off workers didn't want to go through that devastating process again, and new entrepreneurs learned from the unhappy experiences of others.

Hiring is an ongoing balancing act for Scott Fish and business partner Sonja Skvarla, co-owners of Off Road, a business consulting firm based in Portland, Oregon.

"Businesses are charging ahead, but there is a small element of uncertainty in the economy, and we are noticing that it continues to be on the minds of business owners," Fish said.

So although Fish and Skvarla are considering as many as five new staffers over the next year, they're also treading carefully, hoping their hiring is in sync with the work clients have for them.

"It's a chicken-before-the-egg thing -- do you have enough clients to support the cost of hiring someone great, or do you hire some great people and hope the revenue comes in," Fish said.

Ethan Segal's decision to hire freelancers for his internet marketing firm was based partly on the economy. After the Federal Reserve raised interest rates in December, some of his largest clients put their projects on hold.