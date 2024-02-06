Alqaqa joins Saint Francis

Ashraf Alqaqa, MD, FACC, has joined Cape Cardiology Group, a Saint Francis Medical Partner, as an interventional cardiologist.
He comes to Cape Girardeau from Community Health Systems/West Tennessee Healthcare in Franklin, Tennessee, where he served as a cardiovascular specialist and director of the chest pain unit.
Alqaqa, experienced in cardiovascular disorders, earned his medical education from the University of Jordan in Amman, Jordan.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.