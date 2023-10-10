Allison McClure joins area architect firm

Allison McClure has been named office manager of Dille Pollard Architecture, a firm founded in 2003, with offices in Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Among the company's projects was the design renovation of the former headquarters of Cape Girardeau Police Department — now housing Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri at 40 S. Sprigg St.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.