All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessOctober 10, 2023

Allison McClure joins area architect firm

Allison McClure has been named office manager of Dille Pollard Architecture, a firm founded in 2003, with offices in Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Among the company's projects was the design renovation of the former headquarters of Cape Girardeau Police Department — now housing Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri at 40 S. Sprigg St...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Allison McClure
Allison McClure

Allison McClure has been named office manager of Dille Pollard Architecture, a firm founded in 2003, with offices in Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Among the company's projects was the design renovation of the former headquarters of Cape Girardeau Police Department — now housing Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri at 40 S. Sprigg St.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy