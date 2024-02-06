Allergy alert from Schnucks

Schnucks issued an allergy alert Friday, April 21, for its 111 stores in four states, including 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, for select Schnucks-brand pretzel products that may contain undeclared milk, a known allergen.
Those with an allergy or sensitivity to milk, the grocery chain said in a statement, may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if consumed.
Products covered through the allergy alert may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.
