BusinessAugust 28, 2023

ALDI to acquire hundreds of stores in southeastern U.S.

ALDI Inc., wnich is building a 21,682-square-foot discount grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, is acquiring hundreds of Winn-Dixie and Harvey's supermarkets in the southeastern U.S. The chain, originally founded in Germany, will absorb 400 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi with 75% of the outlets based in the Sunshine State...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
ALDI, which is buiiding a new grocery outlet in Jackson, has announced it is purchasing 400 Winn-Dixie and Harvey's supermarket stores in five states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The discount chain expects the transaction to close in the first half of 2024 and needs government regulatory approval, according to multiple reports.
ALDI, which is buiiding a new grocery outlet in Jackson, has announced it is purchasing 400 Winn-Dixie and Harvey's supermarket stores in five states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The discount chain expects the transaction to close in the first half of 2024 and needs government regulatory approval, according to multiple reports.

ALDI Inc., wnich is building a 21,682-square-foot discount grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, is acquiring hundreds of Winn-Dixie and Harvey's supermarkets in the southeastern U.S.

The chain, originally founded in Germany, will absorb 400 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi with 75% of the outlets based in the Sunshine State.

At least some of the acquired stores will retain familiar red-and-white Winn-Dixie branding and store layout after the buyout, while most will convert to ALDI's format over the coming years, according to ALDI USA's CEO Jason Hart in a CNN interview.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of next year and will require regulatory approval.

ALDI previously announced a long-term objective to expand across the U.S., with 120 new stores expected to open by the end of 2024.

ALDI already has 86 outlets in Missouri, including stores in Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
