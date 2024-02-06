ALDI to acquire hundreds of stores in southeastern U.S.

ALDI Inc., wnich is building a 21,682-square-foot discount grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, is acquiring hundreds of Winn-Dixie and Harvey's supermarkets in the southeastern U.S.

The chain, originally founded in Germany, will absorb 400 stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi with 75% of the outlets based in the Sunshine State.

At least some of the acquired stores will retain familiar red-and-white Winn-Dixie branding and store layout after the buyout, while most will convert to ALDI's format over the coming years, according to ALDI USA's CEO Jason Hart in a CNN interview.