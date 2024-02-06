ALDI taking steps toward Jackson location

ALDI has sent structural plans and has begun the permitting process with the City of Jackson toward the future build of a 21,682-square-foot grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., sources with both the city and Cape Girardeau County have confirmed.

"We are reviewing the (ALDI U.S.) plan and have sent back our comments," Janet Sanders, Jackson's building and planning manager, said, and added the Batavia, Illinois-based grocery store chain has applied for a building permit with the municipality.

ALDI's structural plan, created by SGA Design Group of Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been reviewed and was approved Feb. 17 by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, according to Amy Morris, departmental environmental public health specialist.

Both city and county sources say they have not been provided a timeline on when ALDI might begin construction.

The location of the future Jackson store is proposed for a currently vacant lot between Alliance Bank and Heartland Veterinary Care.