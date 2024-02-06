ALDI taking steps toward Jackson location

ALDI has sent structural plans and has begun the permitting process with the City of Jackson toward the future build of a 21,682-square-foot grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., sources with both the city and Cape Girardeau County have confirmed.
"We are reviewing the (ALDI U.S.) plan and have sent back our comments," Janet Sanders, Jackson's building and planning manager, said, and added the Batavia, Illinois-based grocery store chain has applied for a building permit with the municipality.
ALDI's structural plan, created by SGA Design Group of Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been reviewed and was approved Feb. 17 by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, according to Amy Morris, departmental environmental public health specialist.
Both city and county sources say they have not been provided a timeline on when ALDI might begin construction.
The location of the future Jackson store is proposed for a currently vacant lot between Alliance Bank and Heartland Veterinary Care.
An ALDI representative said Thursday the company has no public comment.
"At this time, we do not have any information to share about a potential ALDI store opening in Jackson. As soon as there are any updates ... we will reach out with more information," Rob Jeffries, ALDI O'Fallon (Missouri) divisional vice president, wrote on Thursday.
ALDI U.S., according to its website, has more than 2,100 stores in 38 states with plans to open approximately 150 new stores to become the nation's third largest grocery retailer by the end of this year.
ALDI's launched its first store in Germany and opened its first U.S. outlet in Iowa in 1976.
The retailer, with operations in 19 countries, currently has 86 Missouri locations, including Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.