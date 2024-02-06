Alan Bruns named St. Mary principal

Alan Bruns has been named principal of St. Mary Cathedral School in Cape Girardeau effective with the 2022-2023 academic year.
Bruns, an educator for 27 years, was most recently assistant principal of Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High — role he served for 16 years.
Among his educational credentials, said St. Mary in a release, is a Master of Arts in teaching and a specialist degree in education administration.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.