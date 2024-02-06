All sections
BusinessMarch 21, 2022

Alan Bruns named St. Mary principal

Alan Bruns has been named principal of St. Mary Cathedral School in Cape Girardeau effective with the 2022-2023 academic year. Bruns, an educator for 27 years, was most recently assistant principal of Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High — a role he served for 16 years...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Alan Bruns
Alan Bruns

Alan Bruns has been named principal of St. Mary Cathedral School in Cape Girardeau effective with the 2022-2023 academic year.

Bruns, an educator for 27 years, was most recently assistant principal of Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High — role he served for 16 years.

Among his educational credentials, said St. Mary in a release, is a Master of Arts in teaching and a specialist degree in education administration.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

