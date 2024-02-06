Airlines have rules about taking photos, video on planes

DALLAS -- Without the shocking video, it's unlikely the world would have learned or cared about the violent manhandling of a 69-year-old man on a plane last month.

The outrage on social media, the mea culpa by an airline CEO, the promise to treat customers better -- none of it would have happened.

The passengers who shot those videos on a United Express plane in Chicago violated United's policy on photography. By the letter of the airline's law, they, too, could have been ordered off the plane.

Under United's policy, customers can take pictures or videos with small cameras or cellphones "provided that the purpose is capturing personal events."

Filming or photographing other customers or airline employees without their consent is prohibited. American, Delta and Southwest have similar policies.

Passengers are accustomed to using their cellphones to take photos and videos they can upload to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Airline rules on photography are sporadically enforced, but passengers should read them in the in-flight magazines, because there can be consequences.

This month, a United ticket agent ordered a passenger's reservation canceled as he filmed her while disputing a $300 baggage fee in the New Orleans airport.

After Navang Oza posted his video online, United apologized, saying the video "does not reflect the positive customer experience we strive to offer."

In April, a JetBlue Airways crew called airport police to meet a man they said continued to record a selfie video during a security-sensitive time in flight while the cockpit door was opened.

Michael Nissensohn insisted he wasn't recording the procedure.

"I told them there is no rule against talking a selfie on a plane," Nissensohn said. He said he was ordered off the plane and held up at LaGuardia airport in New York for more than an hour before being let go without charges. JetBlue declined to comment on the incident. A spokesman said the airline doesn't publish its photography policy for security reasons.

With airline customer service in decline, videotaping is the only way passengers can make sure they are treated fairly, said Gary Leff, a travel blogger who has criticized the airlines over the issue.