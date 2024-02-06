AI, ChatGPT and its implications for life and work

Alan Turing (1912-1954), a British mathematician, is considered by some to be the father of theoretical computer science and artificial intelligence (AI).

Chances are the late genius would be fascinated by recent advances in AI, particularly Microsoft's ChatGPT, a new AI technology that can understand human speech and generate human-sounding, detailed content.

Indeed, the existence of ChatGPT and a brand new rival platform, Google's Bard, may call to mind for old movie aficionados the Hal-9000, the thinking computer from Stanley Kubrick's 1968 science fiction film, "2001: A Space Odyssey".

An article by Julianne Buchler on www.Medium.com suggested ChatGPT and Bard may meet the so-called "Turing test," which posits the following idea: If a technology creates an output and people have to ask whether a machine or a human created it, that technology must be considered to be intelligent.

ChatGPT, the website explains, can answer follow-up questions by a user, admit its own mistakes, challenge incorrect premises and reject inappropriate requests.

The Southeast Missourian put six questions to Bob Lowe, assistant professor of computer science at Southeast Missouri State University, who has been on the SEMO faculty since 2020.

A Knoxville, Tennessee, native, Lowe has worked in natural language processing and neural networking, and has done much reading about how the GPT-3 model was built and what it can do.

What does GPT-3 mean?

It's an acronym standing for Generative Pretrained Transformer 3, meaning its the third version of the tool to be released. In fact, Microsoft released the newest version, GPT-4, just last week. Basically, it's a computerized tool that creates — or generates — text using algorithms that are pretrained. Pretrained means the computer has already been fed all the data needed to carry out its task.

What is your specialized knowledge about AI?

In my research, I've had a concentration on plagiarism detection and authorship attribution. The Transformer models started to catch on in 2017. The basic ideas about how they work have been around since the late 1970s.

All the tech giants have gotten involved. Meta has a generative model. Google does, too, and I've heard rumors about Apple. The idea behind GPT is you give the computer program something which is converted into a string of tokens, which are essentially word numbers. If you have a vocabulary of 100,000 words, each word has a number. A user enters a prompt, a vector entry, so to speak, and that is used to create a probable next step. You take a part of a phrase which generates a response and the program then takes that response and generates more language. The computer has read a lot of text.