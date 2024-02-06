All sections
BusinessJanuary 29, 2024

Agarwal named Mercy Hospital Southeast chief medical officer

On Thursday, Jan. 25, Mercy Hospital Southeast welcomed a new chief medical officer. Naresh Agarwal joins the Mercy Southeast team with several years of medical experience, most recently with Intermountain Healthcare in Utah, where he oversaw more than 1,000 physicians and advanced care providers...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Naresh Agarwal
Naresh Agarwal

On Thursday, Jan. 25, Mercy Hospital Southeast welcomed a new chief medical officer.

Naresh Agarwal joins the Mercy Southeast team with several years of medical experience, most recently with Intermountain Healthcare in Utah, where he oversaw more than 1,000 physicians and advanced care providers.

"I believe in embracing change and motivating teams and clinicians to develop a model health system to deliver excellent, patient-centered health care that's accessible to all," Agarwal said in a news release. "I am pleased to become part of the Mercy Southeast community and embrace Southeast Missouri as my new home."

Agarwal is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a fellow of the American College of Physicians.

He earned his bachelor's degree in medicine and surgery and a medical degree in internal medicine from Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi.

Agarwal also holds an MBA from Indiana University.

Story Tags

Business
