Ag specialty firm moving north to Cape Girardeau County

AgXplore, a plant nutrition company, plans to move its headquarters to Jackson by the end of February.

The company has been based in Parma, Missouri, in New Madrid County, since its founding in 1999.

Tim Gutwein, AgXplore CEO, said the firm is currently remodeling the former KCOE-ISOM offices at 2842 Sappington Drive to house initially eight to 10 employees.

"The thought process is we want to be able to attract and retain quality people and that's what drove the decision to move the offices to a larger community," said Gutwein, who has been with AgXplore since 2006 and its chief executive officer since 2018. "Since we let it be known we were moving to Jackson, we've been able to hire four executive-level people to join us — who are moving here from Denver, Colorado; Columbia, Missouri; and Dothan, Alabama," he added.

Gutwein said AgXplore will maintain an office in Parma after the headquarters relocation.