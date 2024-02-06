Advanced Pest Control takes new Cape Girardeau lease

This story is updated with the correct surname spelling of APC's owners.

Advanced Pest Control relocated July 11 from its longtime home at 821 Progress St. in Cape Girardeau to a new leased 9,000-square-foot location across town at 530 County Road 317, just off Route K.

APC, a second-generation family business launched in September 1980, is owned by Gary and Penny Schuessler.

"We've not changed, we're bigger and better, with more office space and closer to the interstate," co-owner Penny Schuessler told the Southeast Missourian on Friday.