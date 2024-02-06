Adult-use marijuana now available for sale in Missouri

Recreational marijuana, also called adult-use marijuana, became available for purchase in Missouri on Feb. 6 following state voter approval in November of Amendment 3.

Missouri joins 20 other U.S. states who've legalized recreational cannabis.

Medical marijuana dispensaries approved to carry cannabis for adults 21 and older are now authorized to sell the product.

Lisa Cox, state department of Health and Human Services communications director, said approximately 97% of medical marijuana facilities have applied to add adult-use marijuana to their inventories.

Medical marijuana has been legal in the Show Me State since 2018's voter approval of Amendment 2.