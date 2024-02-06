All sections
BusinessFebruary 13, 2023

Adult-use marijuana now available for sale in Missouri

Recreational marijuana, also called adult-use marijuana, became available for purchase in Missouri on Feb. 6 following state voter approval in November of Amendment 3. Missouri joins 20 other U.S. states who've legalized recreational cannabis...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Leaves from a cannabis plant fill a bin after being stripped off while the plant is harvested at a marijuana farm operated by Greenlight, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Grandview, Mo. Marijuana growers and sellers in Missouri and several other states are helping fund campaigns as voters decide whether to legalize recreational sales in upcoming elections. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Leaves from a cannabis plant fill a bin after being stripped off while the plant is harvested at a marijuana farm operated by Greenlight, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Grandview, Mo. Marijuana growers and sellers in Missouri and several other states are helping fund campaigns as voters decide whether to legalize recreational sales in upcoming elections. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Recreational marijuana, also called adult-use marijuana, became available for purchase in Missouri on Feb. 6 following state voter approval in November of Amendment 3.

Missouri joins 20 other U.S. states who've legalized recreational cannabis.

Medical marijuana dispensaries approved to carry cannabis for adults 21 and older are now authorized to sell the product.

Lisa Cox, state department of Health and Human Services communications director, said approximately 97% of medical marijuana facilities have applied to add adult-use marijuana to their inventories.

Medical marijuana has been legal in the Show Me State since 2018's voter approval of Amendment 2.

Of note

Missourians 21 and older legally have been able to possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis since Dec. 8.

On Feb. 6 such purchases were authorized for up to 3 ounces from licensed dispensaries.

Those age eligible to buy marijuana from a legal dispensary must produce a government issue ID.

