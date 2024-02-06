Adrian Breen to chair Missouri Bankers Association

Adrian Breen, president/CEO of Perryville, Missouri-headquartered The Bank of Missouri, was elected as chairman of Missouri Bankers Association at MBA's June convention in Branson, Missouri.
Breen joined The Bank of Missouri in 2017.
