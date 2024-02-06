Three new members have been appointed to the Community Counseling Center Foundation Board of Directors -- Laurel Adkisson, Laura Matlock-Hill and Marilyn Plaskie.

Laurel Adkisson

Adkisson is owner and agent with Laurel Adkisson American Family Insurance Agency in Cape Girardeau. She is a member of and has been affiliated with numerous current and past organizations and events, including the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, the SEMO Walk for Women, Special Olympics, March of Dimes and Riverfest/Musicfest.

Laura Matlock-Hill

Matlock-Hill is an agent with Coalter Insurance in Jackson. She has been involved with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and in 2011 started the first Out of the Darkness Suicide Walk in Cape Girardeau, an event she continues to co-chair.

Marilyn Plaskie

Plaskie, a sales executive with Horizon Screen Printing in Cape Girardeau, is an avid supporter of several local organizations. She has hosted numerous benefit trail rides as well as fundraisers for 4-H groups, booster clubs and Lutheran Family and Children Services and has served on the LFCS Holiday Home Tour board. She also serves on the board of the local American Advertising Federation chapter.