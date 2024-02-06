Acee's rebrands former Winks stores

Acee's Neighborhood Market & Deli, a Paducah, Kentucky-based company, has rebranded three former Winks convenience stores in Cape Girardeau County under the "Winks by Acee's" name.

The stores were acquired by Acee's in 2021 but maintained the Winks identifier until early February when store signage was changed.

Winks took its name from Bud Winkler from whom Kevin Stanfield purchased the outlets more than 30 years ago.

Stanfield's family continues to own My Daddy's Cheesecake under the corporate name River City Desserts LLC.