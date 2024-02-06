All sections
BusinessFebruary 13, 2023

Acee's rebrands former Winks stores

Acee's Neighborhood Market & Deli, a Paducah, Kentucky-based company, has rebranded three former Winks convenience stores in Cape Girardeau County under the "Winks by Acee's" name. The stores were acquired by Acee's in 2021 but maintained the Winks identifier until early February when store signage was changed...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Signage was changed in early February for three convenience stores in Cape Girardeau County now owned by Acee's Neighborhood Market & Deli of Paducah, Kentucky. Acee's maintained the Winks name until earlier this month. The outlets are now formally known as Winks by Acee's, according to <i>acees.com</i>.
Jeff Long

Acee's Neighborhood Market & Deli, a Paducah, Kentucky-based company, has rebranded three former Winks convenience stores in Cape Girardeau County under the "Winks by Acee's" name.

The stores were acquired by Acee's in 2021 but maintained the Winks identifier until early February when store signage was changed.

Winks took its name from Bud Winkler from whom Kevin Stanfield purchased the outlets more than 30 years ago.

Stanfield's family continues to own My Daddy's Cheesecake under the corporate name River City Desserts LLC.

The Acee's branding may be found on the following Winks outlets.

  • 2017 Perryville Road, Cape Girardeau.
  • 2505 Veterans Memorial Drive, Cape Girardeau.
  • Route K/Highway 25, Gordonville.

Acee's has five other convenience store operations, one in Western Kentucky and four in Southern Illinois. The company also owns and operates two restaurants — a Huddle House and a Quiznos sandwich shop — both in Metropolis, Illinois.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

