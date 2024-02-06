Acee's applies for business licenses to operate Wink's stores

Nathan Long of Acee's Inc. of Paducah, Kentucky, has filed a pair of business license applications with the City of Cape Girardeau in advance of Acee's acquisition of the Wink's convenience stores at 2505 Veterans Memorial Drive and 2017 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau. The transfer of ownership is expected to be complete later this month.
