Aaron Gold joins FSCB

Aaron Gold has joined the commercial loan staff at First State Community Bank in Cape Girardeau.
"Aaron has worked closely with local businesses across Southeast Missouri for the past 20 years. His leadership and experience will be a great asset to our team," said Marvin Adams Jr., First State president.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.