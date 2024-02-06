A sports rout on Wall Street

NEW YORK -- Sporting-goods retailers can't shake their losing streak.

Shares of stores that mostly sell sneakers and sporting gear plummeted Friday after Foot Locker and smaller rival Hibbett Sports reported a drop in sales in the latest quarter. Both also offered gloomy outlooks for the rest of the year.

Sporting-goods retailers are facing increasing competition from department stores and clothing chains, which are beefing up the number of sneakers and athletic wear they sell, said Neil Saunders, a retail analyst at GlobalData.

At the same time, sneaker brands increasingly are selling their goods directly to customers through their own websites or stores.

That means shoppers don't need to head to a sporting-goods store to pick up sneakers or running shorts.

Sports Authority went out of business last year, closing all its 460 stores after filing for bankruptcy protection.

In June, Nike said it would begin selling its shoes through Amazon.com, but it fell sharply with nearly all sports-related stocks Friday.