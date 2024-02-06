Come Valentine's Day, Rae Lynn Myrick Munoz will have been executive director of the not-for-profit Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Missouri, for precisely three months.

The one-time Marine Corps corporal and mother of three daughters spent four years on active duty out of high school and four more as a reservist.

"Instead of going to college, I went into the Marines, which gave the foundation of who I am," said Munoz, who was born in St. Louis and reared in Sikeston, Missouri, before graduating high school in Crystal River, Florida, in 2005.

"I look back at my career and where I was 10 years ago and it's astonishing to think God has paved my path for where I need to be today," said Munoz, who previously served in municipal government roles in Palm Desert, California, and Sikeston, and who started her own not-for-profit benefiting veterans in 2016.

"USMC Desert Veterans of the Coachella Valley, near Palm Springs, California, did an annual fundraiser — the Marine Corps Birthday Ball, to celebrate my love of the Marine Corps," Munoz recalled.

"I found the venue, did the invitations, and when I finally sat down to eat at the event, I thought, 'If I can get this many people together just to celebrate the Marines, I can do something with this knowledge'," she said.

About the memorial

Situated on land donated by Jim and Charlene Eddleman, privately funded Missouri's National Veterans Memorial opened in May 2019.

The memorial features a full-size outdoor replica of Washington, D.C.'s Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

An interactive exhibit allows visitors to find Americans who served in the Vietnam War, which ended in 1975.

The memorial has a welcome center and museum covering 9,054-square-feet in all.

"I had been to the memorial just once before accepting the position. I could feel the presence of this place and knew what they were doing here — and what they had already done — and it was astonishing," remarked Munoz, 35.

"I could talk all day long about the healing this place does and how I've witnessed it with my own eyes in my short time here," she added, noting she takes special delight in the camaraderie of the once-a-month veterans' breakfast held on the memorial's campus.

The military uniform of Jim Eddleman is seen displayed inside Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville. Eddleman and his wife, Charlene, donated 47 acres of their farm to create the memorial. Jeff Long

The military uniform of Jim Eddleman is seen displayed inside Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville. Eddleman and his wife, Charlene, donated 47 acres of their farm to create the memorial. Jeff Long

Originating gift

The Eddleman family donated 47 of the 48 acres of the family farm, plus money enabling the creation of the memorial.

Jim and Charlene Eddleman continue to live on the remaining single acre still in their possession not far from the wall replica.