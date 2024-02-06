All sections
BusinessMarch 6, 2023
A new season for The German Cook
Christian Voigt, The German Cook, is taking advantage of warmer weather and the fast approach of spring to bring out the mobile food truck he's been using since March 2020 to serve up authentic cuisine from his homeland. Voigt, a native of Leipzig in the former East Germany, said Tuesday, Feb. 28, he still has a dream of a bricks-and-mortar location off routes Y and W near Trail of Tears for customers to enjoy his signature bratwurst, stews, pork burgers and potato salad...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Christian Voigt outside his The German Cook food truck Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Jackson City Park's swimming pool parking lot. Voigt, a native of Germany, remains hopeful of opening a bricks-and-mortar location in Cape Girardeau County in the future.
Christian Voigt outside his The German Cook food truck Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Jackson City Park's swimming pool parking lot. Voigt, a native of Germany, remains hopeful of opening a bricks-and-mortar location in Cape Girardeau County in the future.Jeff Long

Christian Voigt, The German Cook, is taking advantage of warmer weather and the fast approach of spring to bring out the mobile food truck he's been using since March 2020 to serve up authentic cuisine from his homeland.

Voigt, a native of Leipzig in the former East Germany, said Tuesday, Feb. 28, he still has a dream of a bricks-and-mortar location off routes Y and W near Trail of Tears for customers to enjoy his signature bratwurst, stews, pork burgers and potato salad.

"Yes, it's a little bit down the road. I thought it would be quicker but it's got to be there one day," said Voigt, who moved to the U.S. in 2008 and met his wife — a Jackson native — in Los Angeles while serving as a guide for motorcycle tours.

"We came back here after our child was born," he added.

Voigt continues to make his food from scratch and has various ingredients shipped to him from Germany, utilizing old recipes and traditions gleaned from the family farm.

The proprietor said he will continue to be seen with his mobile unit at farmers markets in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, and he remains an active caterer for events.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

