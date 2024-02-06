A new season for The German Cook

Christian Voigt, The German Cook, is taking advantage of warmer weather and the fast approach of spring to bring out the mobile food truck he's been using since March 2020 to serve up authentic cuisine from his homeland.

Voigt, a native of Leipzig in the former East Germany, said Tuesday, Feb. 28, he still has a dream of a bricks-and-mortar location off routes Y and W near Trail of Tears for customers to enjoy his signature bratwurst, stews, pork burgers and potato salad.

"Yes, it's a little bit down the road. I thought it would be quicker but it's got to be there one day," said Voigt, who moved to the U.S. in 2008 and met his wife — a Jackson native — in Los Angeles while serving as a guide for motorcycle tours.