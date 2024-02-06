A new reality — the so-called 'gig economy'

Earlier this month, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce marketing and communications specialist Taylor Mazdra wrote a "Monday Morning Memo" article sharing a term, "gig economy," which is increasingly being used in the business community to refer to more of the 21st century workforce.

"Gig" is commonly associated today with the performing arts where people are paid for individual jobs, or gigs.

Earliest usage of the term may be traced to Jack Kerouac, the American novelist and poet who died in 1969, a pioneer of the so-called "Beat Generation" of the 1950s. In 1952, Kerouac wrote about his former job as a part-time brakeman for the Southern Pacific Railroad, describing it as a "gig," by which he meant any temporary paid job.

Today, a gig worker may also be called a freelancer or an independent contractor — the latter two terms quite old in business parlance.

James Stapleton, co-founder of Cape Girardeau's Codefi, describes gig employment from a tech perspective as "alternative work (that) can be delivered over digital networks anywhere broadband access is available."

Gov. Mike Parson is on record favoring continued broadband expansion to currently unserved or underserved communities in the Show Me State.

Mazdra's memorandum — available via the chamber's website to 800 businesses and their 1,400 representatives — echoes Stapleton's thoughts.

Two major factors, she wrote, contribute to the gig economy's rise.

Our workforce has become more mobile.

Work is increasingly done remotely via digital platforms.

A brief sampling of jobs in the gig economy includes substitute teachers, photographers for hire and drivers doing food or package delivery for fast-growing startup companies such as Uber or Lyft.

As Mazdra's memo points out, freelance employment has long been a staple of the U.S. economy but the technology explosion has seen the number of gig workers grow significantly.

Finance website www.fortunly.com has gathered data about this emerging field and the statistics compiled present a mixed bag of results.