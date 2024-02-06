Missouri boasts the third most cost-effective highway system in the U.S., according to the New Jersey-based Reason Foundation, comparing dollars spent and highway performance.

In Reason's 26th annual highway report, the Show Me State is behind only North Dakota and Virginia in its latest rankings.

In terms of total spending, Missouri is one of five states to spend less than $30,000 per mile on its highways. South Carolina, West Virginia, North Dakota and South Dakota are the others.

By contrast, three states — Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey — spent more than $250,000 per lane-mile of highway.

Missouri figures to spend more on its highway infrastructure in the coming years as a graduated tax on motor fuels took effect Oct. 1, approved in May by the state's General Assembly.