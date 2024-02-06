A look at some winners and losers under the GOP tax plan

WASHINGTON -- Count President Donald Trump among the personal winners in the $1.5 trillion tax package congressional Republicans are on the verge of passing. It's not only a political score for Trump but likely a windfall for his real estate empire, too.

Republican lawmakers have sold their far-reaching legislation as benefiting everyone in the long run because, they argue, it will speed economic growth. But most economists said any boost in growth would be modest in the long term. And most argue at least some of the tax benefits will be undermined by the much higher budget deficits that help pay for them.

Among the tax plan's winners:

Trump Organization

At least temporarily, companies with profits that double as the owner's personal income would enjoy a substantial tax break. Consider the Trump Organization. It consists of about 500 such "pass-through" entities, according to the president's lawyers. Rather than pay the top rate of nearly 40 percent, Trump likely would be taxed on these profits at closer to 30 percent.

The final bill also appears to benefit the real-estate sector, the bedrock of the Trump family's wealth, with benefits for depreciating the value of property held by pass-through companies.

The president's family didn't receive every possible benefit. The estate tax on inheritances, for example, will stay in place, though it will apply only to the portion of a family's estate that exceeds $11 million -- twice the previous level -- at least through 2025. And the alternative minimum tax, which is intended to prevent the wealthy from exploiting loopholes to avoid taxes, would stay in place as well, though its higher thresholds also would be temporary.

Energy drillers

It's no longer off limits to drill in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil and natural gas.

President Barack Obama had sought to protect the 19.6 million acres, a home for polar bears, caribou, migratory birds and other wildlife.

But under the Republicans' tax plan, fossil-fuel companies could tap into oil and gas reserves. Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and other Republicans insist drilling can be done safely with new technology while ensuring a steady energy supply for West Coast refineries.

Sports teams

Major sports teams still will be able to build and renovate their stadiums with tax-exempt municipal bonds. The House version of the tax bill initially had scrapped access to this form of debt by sports teams, a provision that drew objections from the NFL. But the final bill retains it.

Such tax-advantaged public financing should make it easier to have the Oakland Raiders, for example, move to Las Vegas and play in a new $1.9 billion dome. Forbes estimates the Raiders, owned by Mark Davis, to be worth $2.4 billion.

Major corporations

The tax rate for most companies would drop to 21 percent from 35 percent. This is a permanent rate cut, which, along with a shift to a lower rate on some foreign earnings, could help boost corporate profits.