A Grape-Nuts shortage? Say it ain't so!

First it was disinfectant and hand sanitizer.

Then there was a run on toilet paper, and for a while it was difficult to find N-95 masks and certain other pieces of personal protective equipment.

Among other things, we've had shortages of building supplies (I know from experience, having just gone through a major home renovation), vaccines and, in some cases, patience.

There have been all kinds of product and material shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic, mostly caused by supply chain interruptions and shifting consumer needs.

The latest shortage? Believe it or not, it's Grape-Nuts cereal.

"We are currently experiencing a product shortage where we are not able to fill orders for this item due to adjustments in our production schedule and production availability," according to a message I found Friday on the Grape-Nuts website, www.grapenuts.com (yes, the cereal has its own website). "We expect this product to be back on most store shelves sometime in March 2021."

It seems the ready-to-eat cereal market in the United States had been shrinking by as much as 2% annually from 2015 through 2019. However, when the pandemic hit last year, people began spending more time at home and, in the process, started eating more breakfast, including cereal. The overall ready-to-eat cereal market grew almost 20% to about $10.6 billion from 2019 to 2020.

I called Paul Simon (not the singer but the senior communications specialist with Schnuck Markets Inc. in St. Louis) to talk about the cereal aisles at the company's supermarkets in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, including the one on South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Paul checked with the company's product manager as well as the company's Cape store and told me there was "good news and bad news" on the Grape-Nuts front.

"Yes, we are seeing a shortage, specifically of the 20.5-ounce boxes of Grape-Nuts," he said. "But the good news is the larger 29-ounce boxes are still on the shelf in Cape Girardeau."

(That conversation was Friday, but when I visited the Cape Girardeau Schnucks on Sunday, there were no 29-ounce boxes on the shelf, either.)

By they way, although the cereal is called "Grape-Nuts," it's mostly wheat and barley and contains neither grapes nor nuts. It's been around since C.W. Post came up with the recipe in 1897, which has remained largely unchanged over the past 124 years.

Advertisers hope to 'score' next weekend

"Mean" Joe Greene reportedly chugged 17 bottles of Coca-Cola during the filming of this iconic television commercial, which aired during Super Bowl XIV in 1980. A 30-second commercial during next weekend's Super Bowl will reportedly cost national advertisers $5.6 million.

Where were you Jan. 15, 1967?

Okay, many of you weren't even born then, but I was an 11-year-old sixth grader in Chester, Illinois, and on that particular Sunday afternoon, I was in our family room watching the first "AFL-NFL World Championship Game" (it wouldn't be called the "Super Bowl" until sometime after that) on our 25-inch black-and-white console TV. (As a side note, it wasn't until that year our family would upgrade to a color television in time for the '67 World Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox, but I digress.)

I don't recall much about the football game that day between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs, but I do remember the picture was clearer on the CBS affiliate, KFVS12 out of Cape Girardeau, than it was on KSD, Channel 5, the NBC affiliate in St. Louis. It was the only Super Bowl to be simulcast in the United States by two networks as games played by teams in the National Football League were televised by CBS and NBC had rights to broadcast American Football League games. (The leagues subsequently united under the NFL banner with NFC and AFC conferences.)