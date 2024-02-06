A commuter's dream: Entrepreneurs race to develop flying car

WASHINGTON -- Even before George Jetson entranced kids with his cartoon flying car, people dreamed of soaring above traffic congestion.

Inventors and entrepreneurs long have tried and failed to make the dream a reality, but that may be changing.

Nearly a dozen companies around the globe, including some with deep pockets, such as European aircraft maker Airbus, are competing to be the first to develop a new kind of aircraft that will enable commuters to glide above crowded roadways.

A few of the aircraft under development are cars with wings that unfold for flight, but most aren't cars at all.

Typically, they take off and land vertically like helicopters. Rather than a single, large main rotor, they have multiple small rotors. Each rotor is operated by a battery-powered electric motor instead of a conventional aircraft piston engine.

This conceptual images shows the Joby S2 Electric VTOL PAV aircraft. Joby Aviation via AP

It's no sure bet flying-car dreams will turn into reality. There are many obstacles, including convincing regulators the aircraft are safe, figuring out how to handle thousands of new low-flying aircraft over cities without collisions and developing batteries that will keep them aloft long enough to be useful.

But entrepreneurs are moving forward. They see a vast potential market for "air taxis" and personally owned small aircraft to transport people from the fringes of metropolitan areas to city centers as urban areas grow more congested and people spend more time stuck in traffic.

They envision tens of thousands of one or two-person flying taxis delivering passengers to the rooftops of office buildings in city centers and other landing pads during rush hours.

"In as little as 10 years, products could be on the market that revolutionize urban travel for millions of people," said Zach Lovering, leader of Airbus' project to develop an autonomous flying taxi called the Vahana. The name means the mount or vehicle of a Hindu deity.

Uber released a 98-page report in October making the business case for air taxis, which the company sees as the future of on-demand transportation. Uber doesn't have plans to develop a flying car itself, but the online transportation network is advising several companies that have aircraft in the works.

"The role we want to play is as a catalyst for the entire industry," said Nikhil Goel, an Uber project manager for advanced programs.

Some of the aircraft are drones passengers will be able to program for flight using a smartphone.

Others will be operated from the ground or a command center, and some are designed for human pilots.

It's unclear yet how much the aircraft will cost, although prices are likely to vary significantly. Some of the aircraft are designed to be individually owned; others are envisioned more for commercial use.

Designers hope if demand is high, prices can be kept affordable through economies of mass production.