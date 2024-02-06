5th Meridian fills niche in medical marijuana field

Coming from law enforcement, public safety and military service backgrounds, a career in cannabis seemed unlikely for a pair of Cape Girardeau firefighters.

Yet that's where Michael Allen and Andrew Juden find themselves as founders and owners of 5th Meridian Group Inc. The company is one of a handful in Missouri licensed to provide transportation and security services to the state's new medical marijuana industry.

Allen and Juden, both captains in the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, began planning 5th Meridian even before Missouri voters approved the use of medical marijuana in November 2018. By that time, they were networking with others in the industry and establishing contacts with potential clients throughout the state.

"We looked at other states from the West Coast to the East Coast and watched (marijuana) markets open up," said Allen, the company's chief executive officer. "We could see how the industry was coming together and that there would be a need for third-party ancillary transportation and security providers."

In the beginning, Allen and Juden didn't tell many people about 5th Meridian Group, not even their co-workers in the fire department.

"We kept it real quiet at first because we weren't certain how the city would react to it because essentially, we were working in something that's still federally illegal," Allen said. Besides, he said, there was a chance 5th Meridian's application for a state license would be denied.

But when the company received one of the 20 transportation licenses, "the cat was out of the bag," Allen said, "so we ran it up the chain of command through the fire department and it went to City Hall."

City officials did not object, "so now we've got two full-time jobs," said Juden, who serves as 5th Meridian's chief operating officer.

"There are a lot of entrepreneurs in the fire department," Allen said. Creating a niche in the state's cannabis industry was just another form of entrepreneurship.

"Also, we work on different shifts at the fire department and we manage 5th Meridian during our time off," Juden explained.

The company is headquartered in Cape Girardeau and has a second office in Fenton, Missouri, as well as district managers in Southeast Missouri and the St. Louis region and the Springfield area and the Columbia/Jefferson City region.

"We are equipped, prepared and insured to provide armed security throughout the cannabis industry across the State of Missouri," Allen said.

Both Allen and Juden have military backgrounds. Allen is a U.S. Army veteran and aviator who flew Blackhawk helicopters for the Missouri Army National Guard and Apache helicopters for the Tennessee Army National Guard. Juden served 13 years in the U.S. Air Force with several deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan as a load master on the C-5 Galaxy transport aircraft.

"This is a veteran owned and operated company and actively seek out, recruit and hire veterans through our veterans outreach program," Allen said. "We've also tapped into our resources from the connections we have working in the public safety field."

Tax revenue generated from Missouri's medical marijuana is earmarked for veteran services.

"Our efforts are not only protecting medicine for the public that needs it, but they're also providing revenue for veteran programs such as health care and job placement services," he said.