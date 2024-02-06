5 tips on what to do with unwanted stuff

NEW YORK -- World-renowned tidying expert Marie Kondo is sparking joy among shoppers feeling the urge to clean out their homes.

But once you master the Japanese organizing expert's novel approach to de-cluttering, what do you do with all the stuff you don't want?

Charitable organizations such as Goodwill have cited how Kondo's popular Netflix series, "Tidying up with Marie Kondo," has led to a surge of donations. And sites such as OfferUp and thredUP also note an uptick in the number of items being sent to them for sale. Kondo recommends getting rid of items that don't spark joy, and she calls for decluttering by category, not by location.

Samantha Estes prepares garments to be photographed March 12 at the ThredUp sorting facility in Phoenix. Matt York ~ Associated Press

Still, there's a lot of angst in figuring out the right home for unwanted items.

"I think we're living in the age where people are taking the stress out of their lives so Marie Kondo comes at a perfect time," said Wendy Liebmann, founder and CEO of WSL Strategic Retail. "But there's a lot of stress in trying to find all these places that will take all these things."

Liebmann recommends getting rid of the easiest items first. Then, deal with the harder items to give away or sell.

Willie Walton hangs clothing on a three-tiered conveyor system March 12 at the ThredUp sorting facility in Phoenix. Matt York ~ Associated Press

Here are five more rules to embrace: