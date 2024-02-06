5 tips on saving money and time on Halloween costumes

NEW YORK -- Shopping for Halloween costumes doesn't have to be scary.

This year, shoppers can find more ways to save time and money. Discounters such as Walmart and Target are expanding their costume offerings and creating designated sections where customers can find more of their Halloween needs in one place. And for the first time, Party City is offering an assortment of Halloween costumes on Amazon. Party City and others are either revamping their apps or launching new ones to make shopping easier.

And of course, pop-up shop pioneer Spirit Halloween, the largest Halloween store franchise, is a reliable option. It now has about 1,400 temporary locations in the U.S. and Canada, with more of a presence in malls.

Meanwhile, crafts chain Jo-Ann Stores Inc. is now catering to procrastinators with a bigger assortment of ready-made costumes.