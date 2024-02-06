5 steps to help turn a side gig into a full-fledged business

In 2017, Courtney Lynn Ottrix started blogging about things to do in Cleveland. She'd done some freelancing in the past, and the blog offered occasional opportunities for income.

But two years later, when her full-time position was eliminated, Ottrix suddenly found herself self-employed.

"I had started to see what could be of my business if I gave it my all," Ottrix said. "And literally overnight, Courtney Covers Cleveland went from a blog to next level."

Whether you're pushed into it like Ottrix or have time to make a plan, following these steps can help you transition your business from a side hustle to self-employment.

1. Separate your business and personal finances

Ottrix started her self-employment by working as an independent contractor. But as she began working with larger brands and bringing in more revenue, she chose a business structure, filed for an employer identification number and opened a business bank account.

Separating your business and personal finances is a key step on the way to formalizing your business, said Keith Hall, president and CEO of the National Association for the Self-Employed.

"Start to visualize and treat the business like a business. It's separate from your personal stuff," Hall said, adding you need to make an "unwritten commitment to never mix the two."

Creating a business entity and filing for an EIN is necessary before you can apply for grants and loans or make wholesale purchases, added Lewis Weil, founder of Austin, Texas-based financial planning company Money Positive.

2. Start bookkeeping

At a minimum, keep a spreadsheet listing your revenue and expenses so you can see whether you're making money, Weil said.

Business owners "grow to enjoy looking at their numbers," Weil said. "It's really nice to be able to just push a button and be like, 'Ah, I made money this quarter.'"

As your business gets more complex, Weil recommends starting relationships with a bookkeeper and certified public accountant.

Ottrix recently began working with an accountant who uses accounting software, which has helped her develop a better understanding of her different income streams.

"Everyone thinks they have to do everything by themselves," Ottrix said. "No, you hire help. The most successful people build really, really good teams."