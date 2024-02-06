$2M grant earmarked for Sikeston industrial park

The City of Sikeston, Missouri, and the surrounding region will benefit from a $2 million grant announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA). The grant will be used to support development of Sikeston's South Industrial Park.
The EDA funds will reportedly be combined with $657,000 in other federal funds and $236,700 in local funds and is expected to create 100 jobs and generate almost $30 million in private investments.
Location of the industrial park is along the future route of Interstate 57.
The funding was secured through efforts of the City of Sikeston, Bootheel Regional Planning commission and Sikeston Economic Development Corporation, with support from U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith and Gov. Mike Parson.
