Joey Keys was raised outside of Delta, Missouri. With no grocery store in the town, he remembers the trip his family made each week to get food in Cape Girardeau. Now, as the president and CEO of the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, Keys wants to give back to the community through stable and consistent food provision.

While regional director of the Better Business Bureau [BBB], Keys gave the food bank a Torch Award, honoring it as an ethical business/not-for-profit in Southeast Missouri. Keys then became inspired to join the Food Bank and started as the chief advancement officer.

“[The previous director] retired, and I became the CEO of the Food Bank. The full search was chosen by the board, and it's been a whirlwind ever since,” Keys said. “I was hired in 2018, and I started as CEO in March of 2019. One year later, the pandemic hit.”

Before the pandemic, the SEMO Food Bank served around 60,000 individuals in the community. Keys says that number has grown to at least 80,000 individuals, with rising rates of inflation and aftershocks of the pandemic affecting many.

“With the pandemic everyone's fighting for the same resources. So, prices skyrocketed, right? You're paying three times more for a truckload of peanut butter, which you wouldn't before the pandemic, and canned foods are the hardest to get [because they are] shelf stable,” Keys said. “Regional stores were scaling back, delivery stuff was challenging, and so it was very scary for a while.”

Keys thanks the abundance of community donations and the national-level donors for providing during times of need but admits that donations are always necessary. The costs post-pandemic are high, even while the Food Bank’s role in the community continues to expand.

“I think we're still trying to figure out the baseline of food assistance. What's the baseline of funding? What do we need to really propel the organization and get better quality food for people?” Keys said. “That's probably the big thing. We have a lot of health disparities in our area and that starts with the food people eat.”