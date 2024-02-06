2017 investment forecasts: possibly good, no longer great

NEW YORK -- Get ready for investments to be merely good again.

They already have been great for years, as stocks and bonds have delivered fat returns since the worst of the financial crisis passed in 2009.

But after such a strong and long gallop upward, markets have many reasons to slow, analysts and fund managers said.

So instead of getting 10 percent or more from stocks, which index funds are on pace to deliver for the sixth time in eight years, a better expectation may be for something in the low to mid-single digits, many of the predictions said.

Few are expecting losses for stocks. But for bonds, which have been stellar for decades, a flat year could be considered a victory.

"We're in a different investing environment," said Heather Kennedy Miner, global head of strategic advisory solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. "It requires a little bit of a psychological shift in mindset, that investors are going to get paid less for each unit of risk in the next few years."

Analyst forecasts have a long history of being wrong. Many market watchers were forecasting only modest gains for this year, for example. And though big, unexpected events repeatedly shook markets, from the U.K. decision to quit the European Union to Donald Trump's victory last month, stocks still managed to turn in a better-than-expected year.

Many things could trip up forecasts for 2017, such as unexpectedly higher inflation.

More potentially market-shaking elections are looming, including ones in the largest European economies.

Plus, the ultimate wild card still hangs over the market: Trump. Investors are bad at dealing with uncertainty, and they're girding for a world where big shifts in U.S. policy may arrive via a late-night tweet.

Still, the crux of forecasts for more subdued returns in 2017 rests on simple math. Stocks no longer are cheap, at least relative to how much profit companies are producing. And interest rates for bonds are low and expected to be on the way up, which would mean their prices are set to drop.

Here's a look at what market watchers are thinking:

Stocks

A simple way to measure whether a stock is cheap or expensive is to compare its price against the profit the company is making. In recent years, stock prices have risen more quickly than earnings, and that has many investors expecting slower gains ahead.

"We are not doubling down with our clients' money," said Rich Weiss, senior portfolio manager at American Century Investments.

He's been ratcheting back stock investments in the mutual funds he runs.