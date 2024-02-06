Asphalt season is coming up, and Delta Companies Inc. is getting ready.

The company has existed since 1923. A collaboration between the Regenhardt and Harrison families of Cape Girardeau, their first job was paving the streets of Poplar Bluff.

Originally, the company worked in the concrete business, but in the 1960s started using asphalt, and that became their primary paving material

"We pave in the communities we live in. We want to make sure we're putting a good product out there because we're the ones using the product as well," regional manager Steve Peterson said.

The prime paving season lasts from March to November. The ingredients to make asphalt don't stick together if temperatures are too low.

"We get real busy this time of year getting ready to pave," safety specialist Jordan Janet said. "It almost feels better when we do start paving."

Workers excavate limestone and fill up haul trucks at Delta Companies' quarry Wednesday, Feb. 28, in Cape Girardeau. The company sold more than 1 million tons of limestone out of this quarry alone in 2023. Christopher Borro

Assembling asphalt

Delta Companies employs some 350 people at the peak of the asphalt season between Missouri and Arkansas. It operates numerous quarries in both states and has a sand dredge in Dexter.

The limestone quarry in Cape Girardeau is 400 feet deep. The pit actually started in one location, but 60 years of blasting and digging have migrated it to the east.

Workers drill a hole then blast it open with blasting agent. A breaker, such as a giant excavator, breaks the resulting debris into manageable pieces. Other excavators then load them onto hauling trucks.

At the Cape Girardeau quarry, workers blast two or three times a week to get limestone. At the peak of the season, more than 200 trucks can travel through the facility.

Delta sold more than 1 million tons of limestone out of that quarry alone.

A single hauling truck can carry up to 40 tons of limestone.

The limestone is crushed in two separate crushers, grinding massive boulders into pebbles the size of a fingernail.

The rocks are sent to screen towers that shake them rapidly over differently-sized metal screens. The smallest pebbles fall through while the larger ones are sorted into stockpiles around the quarry. Here, customers can bring their own trucks and fill them up with the stones they need.

The rocks are mixed with sand, then a drying drum uses fire to dry the aggregate. Hot liquid asphalt is added afterward and the resulting mix is stored in a silo.

The resulting concoction is bituminous concrete, also known as blacktop or simply asphalt.

Every aspect of the asphalt creation process has its own specific location in the quarry.

Kevin Cross drives a steer loader during prep work before asphalt season. Delta Companies employs around 350 people in a variety of mechanical, quality control, accounting, excavation and dispatch roles. Christopher Borro

Workers of every stripe

Around 80% of Delta's revenue comes from projects requested by the Department of Transportation. They usually complete a dozen or so of these in any given season.

They can also do 50 to 60 smaller jobs, be they for counties, cities or even businesses and individuals looking to get parking lots or driveways paved.

Different preparation and paving teams in Arkansas and Missouri work under contract guidelines to get their jobs done.

However, it can be hazardous work.

"We control a lot, but we don't control the traveling public," Peterson said. He mentioned how a competitor in the asphalt business had some employees hit in the St. Louis area by distracted drivers.