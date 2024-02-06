$1 sodas boost sales as McDonald's works on changes

OAK BROOK, Ill. -- McDonald's is trying to modernize its image by rolling out delivery and promising fresh beef in Quarter Pounders.

But for now, $1 sodas are helping get people in the door.

The company said last week discounted drinks and a new line of pricier burgers helped boost sales in its flagship U.S. market by 3.9 percent at existing locations during the second quarter.

CEO Steve Easterbrook has been working on transforming the chain's menu and stores to get customers visiting more often in an increasingly competitive environment.

Customer visits have declined in the U.S. for four straight years at existing locations, and McDonald's is on track to shrink its domestic footprint for the third year in a row.

A McDonald's sign is seen outside a restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. Gene J. Puskar ~ Associated Press

The latest quarter showed signs of improvement. McDonald's said customer visits increased at existing domestic locations, though there were about 100 fewer U.S. locations than a year ago.

It did not specify how much customer visits contributed to the sales increase, but Easterbrook has laid out plans to get the figure climbing again by making McDonald's more convenient.

Those efforts in the U.S. include introducing in-store ordering kiosks, expanding delivery through UberEats and launching a mobile order-and-pay option later this year.

While those plans may boost sales over the long term, the company is relying on deals such as $1 sodas and $2 McCafe drinks to attract customers in the short term.