Woman arrested for alleged drug-based DWI

A 57-year-old Valles Mines, Missouri, woman was arrested Saturday for alleged driving while intoxicated (drugs) and failure to drive on the right half of a roadway.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said officers arrested Linda Stiler on the allegations. The arrest came at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday in Scott County. She was taken to Scott County Jail and later released.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.