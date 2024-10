Medical assists were made Sept. 15 in the 500 block of Sycamore Street and the 500 block of Emma Street; Sept. 16 in the 400 block of Ruth Avenue and the 2100 block of Main Street; Sept. 17 in the 200 block of Bell Avenue; Sept. 18 in the 2500 block of James Street and the 28000 block of U.S. 61; Sept. 19 in the 300 block of East Cherry Street; and Sept. 20 in the 1400 block of West First Street, 600 block of Main Street and 2100 block of Main Street.