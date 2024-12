Medical assists were made at 4:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of U.S. 61, 5:53 a.m. in the 2000 block of James Street, 10:25 a.m. in the 2000 block of James Street, 11:09 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadway and 10:44 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Street.