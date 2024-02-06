blotter August 20, 2017

Scott City fire report 8/20/17

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls: Tuesday n At 10:11 a.m., citizen assist in the 1200 block of Third Street West. n At 6:57 p.m., illegal burn at 604 East Maple St. n At 6:59 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of Missouri Street...