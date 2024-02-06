All sections
blotterAugust 20, 2017
Scott City fire report 8/20/17
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls: Tuesday n At 10:11 a.m., citizen assist in the 1200 block of Third Street West. n At 6:57 p.m., illegal burn at 604 East Maple St. n At 6:59 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of Missouri Street...

SCOTT CITY

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Tuesday

  • At 10:11 a.m., citizen assist in the 1200 block of Third Street West.
  • At 6:57 p.m., illegal burn at 604 East Maple St.
  • At 6:59 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of Missouri Street.
  • At 7:12 p.m., vehicle fire on Interstate 55, mile marker 85.
  • At 8:59 p.m., move-up assignment at Jackson Fire Station No. 2.
Wednesday

  • At 6:18 p.m., emergency medical service in the 2800 block of Woodland Drive.
  • At 8:31 p.m., emergency medical service in the 300 block of Arlington Drive.

Thursday

  • At 1:07 p.m., emergency medical service in the 2500 block of James Street.
  • At 4:48 p.m., emergency medical service in the 120 block of West Third Street.
  • At 9:59 p.m., citizen assist in the 1200 block of West Third Street.
  • At 11:22 p.m., emergency medical service in the 2500 block of James Street.
