June 19, 2017

SCOTT CITY The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls. June 10 n At 11:05 p.m., a citizen assist in the 300 block of Melrose Street. June 12 n At 5:30 a.m., emergency medical service in the 200 block of Jetta Mae Drive. n At 10:50 a.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of West Beech Street...