Scott City fire report 5/28/19

SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
May 17
- At 7:52 a.m., emergency medical service in the 200 block of Vicki Lynn Circle.
- At 9:26 p.m., emergency medical service in the 500 block of East Third Street.
May 18
- At 8:43 a.m., air show standby at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
- At 6:35 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
May 19
- at 8:36 a.m., air show standby at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
- At 3:08 p.m., lines down at 201 Charles Avenue.
- At 5:38 p.m., emergency medical service in the 1000 block of West Fifth Street.
- At 6:11 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- At 6:14 p.m., emergency medical service in the 900 block of Perkins Street.