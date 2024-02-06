All sections
May 28, 2019

Scott City fire report 5/28/19

SCOTT CITY

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

May 17

  • At 7:52 a.m., emergency medical service in the 200 block of Vicki Lynn Circle.
  • At 9:26 p.m., emergency medical service in the 500 block of East Third Street.

May 18

  • At 8:43 a.m., air show standby at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
  • At 6:35 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

May 19

  • at 8:36 a.m., air show standby at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
  • At 3:08 p.m., lines down at 201 Charles Avenue.
  • At 5:38 p.m., emergency medical service in the 1000 block of West Fifth Street.
  • At 6:11 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
  • At 6:14 p.m., emergency medical service in the 900 block of Perkins Street.
May 20

  • At 1:33 p.m., emergency medical service in the 600 block of Main Street.
  • At 4:19 p.m., emergency medical service in the 600 block of Main Street.
  • At 4:15 p.m., hydrochloric acid leak in the 700 block of Ruth Avenue.
  • At 9:59 p.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
  • At 11:56 p.m., carbon monoxide alarm at 200 East Outer Road.

May 21

  • At 6:17 a.m., emergency medical service in the 1000 block of Second Street East.
  • At 6:45 a.m., emergency medical service in the on Interstate 55, mile marker 91.
  • At 11:16 a.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Redbud Street.
  • At 9:05 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of Dearborn Street.
  • At 11:35 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of Dearborn Street.

Wednesday

  • At 7:50 p.m., emergency medical service in the 3000 block of East Outer Road.

Thursday

  • At 12:21 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of County Road 212.
  • At 12:15 p.m., emergency medical service in the 1300 block of West Mar Elm Street.
Police/Fire Reports

