May 1, 2017

SCOTT CITY The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls: April 22 n At 9:01 a.m., motor-vehicle crash on Interstate 55, mile marker 85. n At 1:49 p.m., motor-vehicle crash at Main Street and Dearborn Street. April 23 n At 2:49 p.m., emergency medical service in the unit block of County Road 208...