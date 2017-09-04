All sections
April 9, 2017

Scott City fire report 4/9/17

SCOTT CITY

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

March 31

  • At 3:53 p.m., emergency medical service in the 200 block of West Cherry Street.
  • At 5:16 p.m., emergency medical service at Main Street and West Outer Road.
  • At 11:14 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of East Mississippi Street.

April 1

  • At 3:20 p.m., emergency medical service in the 600 block of Main Street.
  • At 5:43 p.m., emergency medical service in the unit block of County Road 208.

April 2

  • At 2:40 a.m., fire alarm at 28601 U.S. 61.
  • At 11:38 a.m., emergency medical service in the 2800 block of U.S. 61.
  • At 4:27 p.m., emergency medical service in the 1500 block of Main Street.
  • At 4:49 p.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of East Outer Road.
  • At 10:20 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of East Mississippi Street.
  • At 10:56 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
Monday

  • At 10:09 p.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of Burger Street.

Tuesday

  • At 10:43 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

Wednesday

  • At 4:55 a.m., emergency medical service in the 200 block of Jetta Mae Drive.
  • At 10:56 a.m., motor-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 55, mile marker 91.2.
  • at 7:20 p.m., assist other agency at Main Street and Interstate 55.

Thursday

  • At 2:56 p.m., emergency medical service in the 1100 block of Main Street.
  • At 4:45 p.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of Mulberry Street.

Friday

  • At 6:28 a.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of County Road 208.
