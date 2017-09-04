Scott City fire report 4/9/17

SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
March 31
- At 3:53 p.m., emergency medical service in the 200 block of West Cherry Street.
- At 5:16 p.m., emergency medical service at Main Street and West Outer Road.
- At 11:14 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of East Mississippi Street.
April 1
- At 3:20 p.m., emergency medical service in the 600 block of Main Street.
- At 5:43 p.m., emergency medical service in the unit block of County Road 208.
April 2
- At 2:40 a.m., fire alarm at 28601 U.S. 61.
- At 11:38 a.m., emergency medical service in the 2800 block of U.S. 61.
- At 4:27 p.m., emergency medical service in the 1500 block of Main Street.
- At 4:49 p.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of East Outer Road.
- At 10:20 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of East Mississippi Street.
- At 10:56 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.