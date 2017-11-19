Scott City fire report 11/19/17

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls: Nov. 10 n At 4:10 p.m., emergency medical service in the 1900 block of Azalea Drive. n At 6:07 p.m., emergency medical service in the 500 block East Third Street. Nov. 11 n At 4:44 a.m., citizen assist in the 200 block of Main Street...
SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Nov. 10
At 4:10 p.m., emergency medical service in the 1900 block of Azalea Drive.
At 6:07 p.m., emergency medical service in the 500 block East Third Street.
Nov. 11
At 4:44 a.m., citizen assist in the 200 block of Main Street.
At 12:59 p.m., emergency medical service in the 600 block of East Beech Street.
Nov. 12
At 11:15 a.m., vehicle fire on Interstate 55, mile marker 82.
At 11:44 a.m., motor-vehicle collision on Interstate 55, mile marker 91.
At 12:15 p.m., odor investigation at 312 Dearborn St.
At 1:43 p.m., emergency medical service in the 200 block of West Fifth Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Monday
At 12:21 p.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of Parkview Drive.
At 8:20 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
Tuesday
At 9:02 a.m., emergency medical service on Route DD.
At 10:15 a.m., emergency medical service in the 2100 block of Main Street.
At 2:40 p.m., emergency medical service in the 2600 block of Bridge Street.
At 6:43 p.m., motor-vehicle collision at Main Street and Interstate 55.
Wednesday
At 8:26 a.m., emergency medical service in the 3000 block of Main Street.
At 5:42 p.m., vehicle fire at 261 River Road.
At 6:34 p.m., motor-vehicle collision in the 3500 block of Nash Road.
At 9:42 p.m., emergency medical service in the 900 block of East Second Street.
Thursday
At 5:58 a.m., emergency medical service in the 2300 block of James Street.
At 6:05 a.m., emergency medical service in the 200 block of Jetta Mae Drive