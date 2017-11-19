blotter November 19, 2017

Scott City fire report 11/19/17

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls: Nov. 10 n At 4:10 p.m., emergency medical service in the 1900 block of Azalea Drive. n At 6:07 p.m., emergency medical service in the 500 block East Third Street. Nov. 11 n At 4:44 a.m., citizen assist in the 200 block of Main Street...