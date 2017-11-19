All sections
November 19, 2017
Scott City fire report 11/19/17
SCOTT CITY

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Nov. 10

  • At 4:10 p.m., emergency medical service in the 1900 block of Azalea Drive.
  • At 6:07 p.m., emergency medical service in the 500 block East Third Street.

Nov. 11

  • At 4:44 a.m., citizen assist in the 200 block of Main Street.
  • At 12:59 p.m., emergency medical service in the 600 block of East Beech Street.

Nov. 12

  • At 11:15 a.m., vehicle fire on Interstate 55, mile marker 82.
  • At 11:44 a.m., motor-vehicle collision on Interstate 55, mile marker 91.
  • At 12:15 p.m., odor investigation at 312 Dearborn St.
  • At 1:43 p.m., emergency medical service in the 200 block of West Fifth Street.
Monday

  • At 12:21 p.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of Parkview Drive.
  • At 8:20 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

Tuesday

  • At 9:02 a.m., emergency medical service on Route DD.
  • At 10:15 a.m., emergency medical service in the 2100 block of Main Street.
  • At 2:40 p.m., emergency medical service in the 2600 block of Bridge Street.
  • At 6:43 p.m., motor-vehicle collision at Main Street and Interstate 55.

Wednesday

  • At 8:26 a.m., emergency medical service in the 3000 block of Main Street.
  • At 5:42 p.m., vehicle fire at 261 River Road.
  • At 6:34 p.m., motor-vehicle collision in the 3500 block of Nash Road.
  • At 9:42 p.m., emergency medical service in the 900 block of East Second Street.

Thursday

  • At 5:58 a.m., emergency medical service in the 2300 block of James Street.
  • At 6:05 a.m., emergency medical service in the 200 block of Jetta Mae Drive
  • At 6:51 p.m., gas odor at 710 E. Seventh St.
