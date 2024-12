November 15, 2017

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls: Nov. 4 n At 6:31 a.m., emergency medical service at 28000 U.S. 61. n At 7:40 a.m., emergency medical service in the 200 block of Jetta Mae Drive. Nov. 5 n At 9:40 a.m., emergency medical service in the 1700 block of Main Street...