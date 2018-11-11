Scott City fire report 11/11/18

SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Nov. 2
- At 6:55 a.m., citizen assist in the 2300 block of James Street.
- At 7:45 p.m., citizen assist in the 900 block of Nellie Avenue.
Nov. 3
- At 6:05 p.m., citizen assist in the 900 block of Nellie Avenue.
- At 10:18 p.m., citizen assist in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Nov. 4
- At 4:19 a.m., emergency medical service in the 28000 block of U.S. 61.
- At 6:51 a.m., emergency medical service in the 28000 block of U.S. 61.
- At 5:44 p.m., emergency medical service in the 2500 block of Ellis Street.
- At 6:06 p.m., motor-vehicle collision at Lincoln and Warner avenues.