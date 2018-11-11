All sections
November 10, 2018

Scott City fire report 11/11/18

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls: Nov. 2 n At 6:55 a.m., citizen assist in the 2300 block of James Street. n At 7:45 p.m., citizen assist in the 900 block of Nellie Avenue. Nov. 3 n At 6:05 p.m., citizen assist in the 900 block of Nellie Avenue...

SCOTT CITY

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Nov. 2

  • At 6:55 a.m., citizen assist in the 2300 block of James Street.
  • At 7:45 p.m., citizen assist in the 900 block of Nellie Avenue.

Nov. 3

  • At 6:05 p.m., citizen assist in the 900 block of Nellie Avenue.
  • At 10:18 p.m., citizen assist in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Nov. 4

  • At 4:19 a.m., emergency medical service in the 28000 block of U.S. 61.
  • At 6:51 a.m., emergency medical service in the 28000 block of U.S. 61.
  • At 5:44 p.m., emergency medical service in the 2500 block of Ellis Street.
  • At 6:06 p.m., motor-vehicle collision at Lincoln and Warner avenues.
Monday

  • At 11:26 a.m., emergency medical service in the 1300 block of West Mar-Elm Street.
  • At 3:29 p.m., fire alarm sounded at 2520 E. Outer Road.
  • At 8:47 p.m., emergency medical service in the 900 block of Nellie Avenue.

Tuesday

  • At 7:26 p.m., emergency medical service in the 1200 block of Perkins Street.

Wednesday

  • At 3:08 a.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of Harvard Drive.
  • At 6:27 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
  • At 7:31 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

Thursday

  • At 1:35 p.m., emergency medical service in the 3000 block of Main Street.

Friday

  • At 12:30 a.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
Police/Fire Reports

